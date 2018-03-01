Girl Scout Cookie 7-layer bar is a decadent recipe you need to try

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:03AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:40AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
There’s just something about them that makes them impossible to eat in anything resembling moderation. And I really don’t discriminate. I pretty much like every flavor, but I must admit my favorites are Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils, in no particular order.
Now, there is a way to enjoy multiple Girl Scout Cookie flavors in one epic 7-layer cookie bar! A recipe posted online by Well Done features Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs—and it sounds like a dream come true.
Check out how to make it in the video below:
Let’s just say it’s a good thing that Girl Scout Cookies are only available once per year because I don’t think I could handle this super-indulgent snack on a regular basis. For a special occasion, however, this thing looks absolutely divine!
Of course, Girl Scout Cookies are amazing all on their own, but if you’re looking for more creative ways to use them in recipes, there are a ton available at the Girl Scouts of the USA’s website. The possibilities are practically endless!