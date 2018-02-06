15 Team USA Athletes To Know Before The Winter Olympics

Current
The 2018 Winter Olympics start this week in PyeongChang, South Korea. With the qualifying races behind them, the teams are set. From Olympic veterans to athletes making their debut on the biggest stage, here some exciting Team USA competitors to watch this month:
Before the games have even started, the face of this 18-year-old athlete has been plastered on commercials for the Winter Olympics. Chen leads America’s men’s figure skating contingent with his history of dazzling performances. In fact, he is the only undefeated male singles figure skater in the world.
Get yourself an Adam to take all the glamour shots of you @adaripp
A post shared by Nathan Chen (@nathanwchen) on
Nagasu brings extra motivation with her to PyeongChang after just missing Team USA’s figure skating squad in Sochi. The 24-year-old skater is the only American women’s singles skater to ever return to the Olympics after missing the previous games, according to TeamUSA.org.
Tennell, 19, took home the gold medal at the 2018 National Championships and simultaneously secured an unexpected spot to skate in PyeongChang. Tennell’s story has been likened to a certain beloved blonde Disney princess, especially since she skates to music from 2015’s “Cinderella.”
Dreams really do come true #olympicsbound #pyeongchang2018 #uschamps18
A post shared by Bradie Tennell (@bradietennell) on
This 17-year-old X Games star will make her long-awaited Olympic debut in PyeongChang. She consistently puts down an exciting run, dominating international competitions. And, she was the first woman—or, girl, I suppose—to land back-to-back 1080s in competition.
This 22-year-old Pennsylvania native missed the 2014 Winter Olympics after getting swine flu the day before his qualifier. But this season, he was dominant in the U.S. Olympic trials in Salt Lake City, securing his place in PyeongChang. His speed and precise short-track technique make him a contender.
This year I'm adding some inline to my training regimen. However I wanted to have as much of a similar feeling to short track as possible. To do this I use the MapleZ Thrust Inline Frame which attaches to any and all short track boots! I just skated on them today. Obviously the feel of the wheel is different from the blade but I was able to adjust much quicker since my foot was in a familiar boot! Thank you MapleZ. #inlining #maplez #training #inlineskating #inspiredbytheimpossible
A post shared by John-Henry Krueger (@jhkgr) on
One of the best stories of Team USA for 2018 is Jackson, who just started training as an ice speedskater in 2017! She was a highly decorated inline skater, a sport in which she’s won 11 World Championship medals, but had never tried skating on ice until last year. She qualified for Team USA and is clearly a natural on the frozen surface.
A star in Sochi, Shiffrin is the first alpine skier to win five straight world cups in 20 years and likely won’t settle for just one gold in PyeongChang. She’s aiming for—and could achieve—a historic trifecta of alpine skiing medals.
Stranger things have not happened… #redbib #downhill #CantStop #sheskis #givesyouwings #eleganceisanattitude BIG thank you to all of the course workers, race organizers, everybody who worked so hard to pull of this race today after a big snowstorm and the power outage!! The track was !
A post shared by Mikaela Shiffrin (@mikaelashiffrin) on
American skiing favorite Lindsey Vonn was sidelined by injuries at the 2014 Winter Olympics, but the veteran Olympian is back and making up for lost time. She snagged a World Cup win in December on her way to South Korea.
Being home never felt so good. Happy holidays everyone
A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on
Goepper has three X Games gold medals as a freestyle skiier and he brought home Olympic bronze from Sochi in slopestyle. Now, he has sights set on gold in PyeongChang.
Kenworthy has one Olympic silver medal to his name. However, he has made more headlines as one of only two openly gay athletes competing for Team USA in PyeongChang. He’s a podium contender again as part of a strong U.S. freestyle skiing team.
v v excited to share the @PoloRalphLauren Opening Ceremony look with y'all! Can't believe it's only two weeks away! For every like this post gets or any likes on any reposts with #HeatTheWayForTeamUSA from 1/22 12:00am ET to 1/23 at 12:00am ET, Ralph Lauren Corporation will donate $1 (up to a maximum of $100k) to the USOC. #ad @RalphLauren
A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on
One of the all-time snowboarding icons, White, 33, struck halfpipe gold with his signature style in his first two Olympic appearances. After a disappointing performance in Sochi, he told USA Today he’s trained harder than ever for PyeongChang redemption.
Countdown to Korea 8 Days | 12 Hours | 22 Minutes #TeamUSA #olympics
A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite) on
Not only is Anderson, 27, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle snowboarding, she’s also the most decorated slopestyle snowboarder in American history. While she returns to defend her title, she will also compete in the exciting new big air event.
Love & Light As I’m chilling in Tahoe and taking a moment before heading to South Korea, I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s had my back and supported me through the highs and lows. Life is an adventure and I’m so thankful to be doing exactly what I’m doing! I’ve been doing my best to balance work and snowboarding and all my obligations. Seems like someone always wants something and it can be extremely draining. Thankfully I’m aware that energy can be infinite …. tapping into the power all around me! This next month is going to be awesome, and I’m super stoked to represent my crew! #teamUSA much love homies!!!
A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on
Clark, 34, has competed in every Winter Olympics since 2002, earning two bronze medals and one gold. The veteran snowboarder embraces the challenge of competing with newcomers that are literally half her age (see Chloe Kim above).
I won the last Olympic Qualifier at @mammothmountain and got named to the US Olympic team! This is my fifth Olympics, and it feels even sweeter than it did 16 years ago. Thank you to everyone who has invested in me and my dream. #imnotcryingyourecrying
A post shared by kelly clark (@thekellyclark) on
Well known on Instagram as @shibsibs, Alex and Maia Shibutani have ice-danced their way to three World Championships medals. They competed at the Sochi games but didn’t medal—a milestone they’d like to reach with a podium spot in PyeongChang.
@poloralphlauren ã»ã»ã» Ice Dancers @AlexShibutani and @MaiaShibutani had a little help from Chief Innovation Officer @DavidLauren to unveil the customizable #TeamUSA hat, with over five hundred combinations to choose from. Now available at RalphLauren.com/Custom and at our Prince Street store. #myRL
A post shared by Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani (@shibsibs) on
Best of luck to everyone competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics! Which Team USA athletes are you most excited about?
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.