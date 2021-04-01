Flexible Staffing: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Operator

Menu

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Flexible Staffing. Currently they are looking for the following positions: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Machine Operator

Read below to find out more about the position.

Business Name: Flexible Staffing

Job Title: Light Industrial

Job Description:

TAC Manufacturing is looking for associates to fill positions in various departments including Assembly, Shipping/Receiving, Injection Molding, Die-Cast, and Quality.


Salary: $13.00

Other Info:

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com


Job Title: Clerical

Job Description:
Prepare correspondence, documentation, and other materials

Maintain and update files and databases

Maintain files containing confidential information

Answer phone calls and transfer calls to the appropriate party

Schedule appointments and conferences

Qualifications:
Must be able to pass required testing (typing, spelling/grammar, etc.)

Strong attention to detail

Professional phone demeanor

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Salary: $12.00

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com


Job Title: CNC Machine Operator

Job Description:

Loads feed mechanism by lifting stock into position.

Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample workpieces; adhering to international standards.

Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes.

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations.

Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.

Salary: $12.00

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

