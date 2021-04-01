Flexible Staffing: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Operator

LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Flexible Staffing. Currently they are looking for the following positions: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Machine Operator
|Business Name: Flexible Staffing
Job Title: Light Industrial
Job Description:
TAC Manufacturing is looking for associates to fill positions in various departments including Assembly, Shipping/Receiving, Injection Molding, Die-Cast, and Quality.
Salary: $13.00
Other Info:
Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com
Job Title: Clerical
Job Description:
Maintain and update files and databases
Maintain files containing confidential information
Answer phone calls and transfer calls to the appropriate party
Schedule appointments and conferences
Qualifications:
Strong attention to detail
Professional phone demeanor
Proficient in Microsoft Office
Salary: $12.00
|Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com
Job Title: CNC Machine Operator
Job Description:
Loads feed mechanism by lifting stock into position.
Verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part, and sample workpieces; adhering to international standards.
Maintains specifications by observing drilling, grooving, and cutting, including turning, facing, knurling and thread chasing operations; taking measurements; detecting malfunctions; troubleshooting processes; adjusting and reprogramming controls; sharpening and replacing worn tools; adhering to quality assurance procedures and processes.
Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and regulations.
Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs.
|Salary: $12.00
Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com
