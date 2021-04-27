Watch
Flexible Staffing: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Machine Operator

Posted at 7:59 AM, Apr 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — In this week's Workers Wanted Wednesday we are spotlighting Flexible Staffing. Currently, they are looking for the following positions: Light Industrial, Clerical, CNC Machine Operator

Business Name: Flexible Staffing

Job Title: Light Industrial

Job Description: TAC Manufacturing isl ooking for associates to fill positions in various departments including Assembly, Shipping/Receiving, Injection Molding, Die-Cast and Quality

Salary: $12.00 - $12.25

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com
Job Title: Clerical

Job Description: Maintain and update files and databases, Maintain files containing confidential information, Answer phone calls and transfer calls to the appropriate party, schedule appointments and conferences

Qualifications: Must be able to pass required testing (typing, spelling/grammar, etc), strong attention to detail, professional phone demeanor, proficient in Microsoft Office

Salary: $13.00

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

Job Title: CNC Machine Operator

Job Description: Loads feed mechanism by lifting stock into position, verifies settings by measuring positions, first-run part and sample workpieces, adhering to international standards

Salary: $12.00

Job Application URL: http://fssstaff.com

