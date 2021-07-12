Michigan State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shiawassee County

LANSING, Mich. — A 37-year-old man from Owosso was shot just after 6 p.m. Saturday, near Brewer and Morrice Roads.

A Flint Police trooper shot the man after responding to a call saying that the man was acting unusual.

The state trooper first tried to use a taser, but it didn't work.

The man fired shots and the officer returned fire, killing the man.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

