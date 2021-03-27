Blake’s launches Strawberry & Blueberry Craft Hard Cider Lemonades

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the release of Blake’s Hard Cider Lemonades.

Offered in two refreshing flavors, Blueberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, the new craft beverages will be available on store shelves across Blake’s Hard Cider’s 16-state footprint and via the website in early March.

Blake’s Hard Cider Lemonades are the first beverage introduction from its new Farm Stand Series inspired by the tradition of freshly picked produce offered by local farm stands found on country roads. Staying true to the company’s farm-to-can approach, the new cider lemonades are made with all-natural lemon juice with an apple cider base, infused with real fruit that delivers one-third less sugar than other comparable brands.

Blake’s Hard Cider Strawberry and Blueberry Lemonades (6.5% ABV) are sold in 12-ounce 6-pack cans, in addition, the Blueberry Lemonade will also be available in a single serve 16-ounce can. The company plans to introduce additional hard ciders to the Farm Stand Series this year.

Blake’s Hard Cider’s success and growth has been driven by creating adventurous flavor profiles such as Mango Habanero, Triple Berry, and Caramel Apple. Its line-up has expanded further to include the industry’s first 100 calorie Lite Ciders and its rotating #KinderCider Series [blakeshardcider.com] to support and raise awareness for social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values.

For more information on Blake’s Hard Cider, store locations and availability, visit blakeshardcider.com

