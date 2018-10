WAUKEGAN, Mich. - Well, this doesn't happen often.

According to a Facebook post, in the city of Waukegan, police say someone reported an alligator in Lake Michigan.

The call was followed by video of the four-foot alligator slowly swimming in the lake.

Fortunately, the alligator was rescued safely with help from Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff at Larsen Marine Service.

It is being transported to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest.