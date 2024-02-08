Nearly 60 products recalled for Listeria

Dairy products from Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. (RLF) are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

Better known as Rizo Brothers California Creamery, the company is voluntarily calling back their cheese, yogurt, and sour cream products distributed nationwide.

"Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak”

—FDA recall documents

The products were sold retail deli counters including, but not limited to:

El Super

Cardenas Market

Northgate Gonzalez

Superior Groceries

El Rancho

Vallarta

Food City

La Michoacana

Numero Uno Markets

Products were sold under the following brand names:

Tio Francisco

Don Francisco

Rizo Bros

Rio Grande

Food City

El Huache

La Ordena

San Carlos

Campesino

Santa Maria

Dos Ranchitos

Casa Cardenas

365 Whole Foods Market

"Listeria monocytogenes [is] an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women." says the FDA.

The entire list of recalled products can be found here:

https://www.scribd.com/document/704240393/FDA-Dairy-Product-Recall-Rizo-Lopez-Foods-Inc

Images of the nearly 60 recalled products can be found here.

Products should be thrown away.

Customers with questions can call 1-833-296-2233, 24 hours a day.