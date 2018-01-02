What to buy every month of the year in 2018

Current
In 2018, you may resolve to save more, spend less or budget better. Whatever your money goal, the one common key to your success is shopping smart. That means knowing the best time to buy just about anything.
To help you out, we’ve created a purchase calendar so you can plan your shopping for the year.
With a fresh page on the calendar comes a fresh start for sales. These products are discounted in January:
It’s the month of love and gift-giving, but February might be a better time to buy major items for yourself than trinkets for your loved one. Options include:
There aren’t any major shopping holidays in March, but that doesn’t mean sales are lacking. Look for sales on these products:
April has its fair share of spring deals and discounts, including:
April showers bring May flowers — and sales blossom then, too. Here’s a look at some products to consider buying this month:
June may be one of the shorter months of the year, but its supply of shopping events isn’t lacking. Smart purchases include these products:
The temperature usually rises in July, but the prices of certain products drop. Consider buying these items this month:
Close out summer by buying summer products? That’s right. Look for end-of-season clearance sales in August:
With deals on items as varied as electronics and back-to-school supplies, September is a surprising month for good buys. Pick up reasonable prices in these departments:
Don’t let the cost of shopping spook you during the Halloween season. There will be plenty of deals on these product categories in October:
November is the month for Black Friday sales, which means some of the most popular tech products fall to their lowest prices:
The end of the year is just the beginning for discounts in some product categories. Look for sale prices on these items in December:
