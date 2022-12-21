FTC trial with Zuckerberg: Meta focused on building communication apps

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., said on Tuesday during a major Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial that his company is focusing on building communications apps while also developing platforms.

The trial is a deep examination of his plans for a metaverse business.

Zuckerberg said during the trial in San Jose, California, “It’s less important that we own the experiences, than they exist.”

“By joining us I think we can also help them be able to pioneer the category,” he said.

Zuckerberg said users can “spur other companies who are doing other good things in this space.”

Zuckerberg said his company doesn't have a virtual reality fitness app, but said he would be open to acquiring one to boost competition.

The FTC trail concluded on Tuesday.