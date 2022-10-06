Watch Now
Facebook announces new ways users can customize news feed

Tony Avelar/AP
FILE - A car passes Facebook's new Meta logo on a sign at the company headquarters on October 28, 2021, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 18:34:54-04

Facebook users can now control what they want to see on their news feeds.

Meta announced Wednesday that users now can choose between seeing more or seeing less on posts from people and communities they are connected to and posts that Facebook recommends.

The company said if you select the show more option, it'll increase the ranking score of that particular post and other similar posts.

Choosing the show less option would decrease the ranking score, the company said.

Meta said this will allow them to receive direct feedback that'll make their artificial intelligence systems "smarter and more responsive."

To choose these options, Meta said you'll click on the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner of a post.

"Features like these can help you discover more of the content that’s valuable to you, so you can see more of what you want and less of what you don’t," the social media giant said in a news release. "As with every product change we make, we’ll use direct feedback to continually refine our approach."

The company added that they are also testing the feature in Reels.

