Ex-NFL running back Kareem Hunt being removed from Madden 19, per reports

Kareem Hunt, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back who was released last week after a video of him assaulting a woman in February was published, is being removed from the Madden 19 video game.

A spokesperson for EA Sports told TMZ Sports, "We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive and Madden Ultimate Team.

"Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats."

Hunt was the NFL's rushing leader in 2017.

Hunt has since admitted lying about the February incident, which took place in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Hunt is hoping people will forgive him.

"I'm asking for forgiveness and I definitely believe I deserve forgiveness," Hunt told ESPN. "Everything is really happening fast right now, and I just want everybody to forgive me.