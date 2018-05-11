Menards Home Improvement Topic - Make cleanup fast and easy

A pressure washer is a versatile cleaning tool that will save you countless time and energy and does a fantastic job of boosting cleaning performance for a renewed sparkle to surfaces. The high pressure water stream generates a cleaning action to remove paint, mold, grime, dust, mud and dirt from surfaces and objects such as buildings, vehicles, fences, walks and driveways.

Decades ago, people cleaned challenging surfaces with steam cleaners, sand blasters and chemical compounds. Pressure washers have replaced these processes and proven to be more effective.

A pressure washer refreshes and rejuvenates surfaces at a relatively much lower expense than replacement costs or restoration projects.

Additional background about pressure washers:

• Powered by either gas or electric motors.

• Mixes water and other liquids with compressed air to generate a powerful stream.

• Can be fitted with different types of nozzles that eject water in a fan pattern or a thin jet of water which spirals around rapidly. Some nozzles allow detergent to be introduced into the water stream to help with the cleaning process.

• Sometimes when repairing or restoring a surface, it is critical to remove as much grime and grease as possible to insure the best adhesion of new materials.

• Pressure washing gets into the cracks and crevices and increases the cleaning performance.

REMEMBER Be careful when using a pressure washer and keep in mind if held too close to a surface, the high velocity water jet can etch or damage surfaces. Be careful with the velocity when cleaning boats, washing vehicles, cleaning sidewalks or other surfaces. Start small and experiment with the amount of pressure when doing any pressure washer project.

Source: PRESS RELEASE