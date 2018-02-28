UPDATE: Recovery team onsite for missing kayaker

UPDATE: A recovery team is onsite searching for a missing kayaker in Grand River.
The Lansing Fire Department says rescue teams were told that the man fell into the water Tuesday evening near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing.
Rescuers say that the recent flooding is making the search more difficult because the river's water levels are so high and the current is very fast.
On Tuesday the Lansing Fire Department received a call about a kayak capsizing just after 5:00 p.m. and a 24-year-old man going into the river.
Search teams were only able to find the kayak and the paddle floating in the river.
They had to stop the search around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night because it was too dangerous for divers to keep searching once it got dark and cold out.
The Lansing Fire Department says that everyone should stay out of the water because it's dangerous with the fast currents and extra debris from the flooding.
The missing man's name wasn't immediately released.
Boats and divers are being used to search the water.
Fire department spokesman Steve Mazurek says "given the water level and the speed the river is traveling right now, we knew this was going to be a long, intensive operation." The river has been high due to rain and melting snow, causing recent flooding.