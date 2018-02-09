Teens decorate wheelchairs as community service project

9:18 AM, Feb 9, 2018

Reach Studio Art Center's "Teen Open Studio" in Lansing unveilied its community art project Thursday.

Teenagers decorated the wheels of wheelchairs. They met with four clients to create custom designs and created 20 additional wheels to give away to people in the community.

Participant Emily Williams said, "It really definitely is nice because they are so happy about it and like I heard a lot of laughter and smiles. And we even got cards from them and it just makes you feel really good inside."

Over the last eight years, "Teen Open Studio" has created 133 works of public art.