SURVEY: Michiganders feel good about economy but less happy with leaders

A survey called the "State of the State" was recently released by Michigan State University.

It revealed that Michiganders are pretty confident in the economy but not so much in their elected officials.

The survey indicated that 58% of those that partook said their current financial situation is excellent or good, and 46% said they were better off than a year ago. Both of these readings were just slightly below the all-time highs, set in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

President Donald Trump’s ratings of “excellent” or “good” were up just slightly, from 28% in the previous survey to 29.7% in the latest one. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder received favorable ratings from 26.3% of Michigan residents.

“It’s remarkable to see such low ratings for elected leaders, at a time when the economy is in better shape than it has been in many years,” said Charles Ballard, MSU economist and director of SOSS. “Snyder’s favorable ratings have been below 30 percent since the Flint water crisis. Trump’s low ratings may be the result of some of his divisive rhetoric.”

