Press conference to be held with Jacob Moore and attorneys

FOX 47 News
11:18 AM, Mar 5, 2018

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
Copyright Getty Images

Attorneys Ven Johnson and Tom Waun of Johnson Law, PLC, will hold a press conference with client Jacob Moore on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Moore, who is now a freshman gymnast at the University of Michigan, is the first male to file suit against disgraced former doctor Larry Nassar.

He was 15 at the time of the abuse.

Johnson Law also represents Moore's sister Kamerin who described the abuse both she and her brother suffered during her victim-impact statements in January.

The amended complaint was filed in federal court Wednesday as part of a civil suit and names Nassar, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and others as defendants.

Attorney Ven Johnson stated, "Nassar's depravity knows no bounds. For decades, he abused children under the guise of "medical treatment" and those that should have been protecting these young gymnasts did nothing. It's sickening."

The conference will be held at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest, 1275 Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.