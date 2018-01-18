No one injured in last night's robbery at Quality Dairy

On January 9, 2018 just before midnight, a robbery occurred at the Quality Dairy store located at 2600 S. Cedar Street in Lansing.

“We’re very thankful for the safety of our team members and customers,” says Ken Martin, Quality Dairy President. “Because we keep limited amounts of cash in our registers, the suspect got away with less than $95. But still, this is a very serious situation and we are working closely with law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice. Those who violate the safety and security of our stores will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Safety for team members and customers is a top priority at Quality Dairy. The company continuously installs new monitors, upgrades security systems and improves camera angles to keep stores safer.

“We appreciate the efforts of first responders from the Lansing Police Department,” says Martin. “Quality Dairy will always support the efforts of law enforcement to keep our stores and neighborhoods safe.”

If anyone has information that can help locate the suspects, please contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483- 7600. This store is open for normal operation.

Founded right here in Lansing, family-owned and operated for more than 80 years, Quality Dairy is proud to serve as greater Lansing’s neighborhood food store. Quality Dairy makes the lives of Lansing families a little easier – and a lot happier – with 30 convenient locations offering delicious donuts and iconic ice cream, along with other premium dairy products, fresh baked goods and more.

