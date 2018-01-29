MSU support services to help survivors heal

Michigan State University is committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence. Support is available and can be found through a variety of campus programs.

The Healing Assistance Fund was established to facilitate access to counseling and mental health services for the victims of former MSU physician Larry Nassar. The $10 million fund is available to MSU health clinic patients and student athletes whom Nassar abused, as well as the parents of these victims.

Victims and their parents who need a referral to counseling or mental health services may call a 24-hour phone line, 866-407-1240, to be connected with qualified providers in their areas, no matter where they live.

Counseling and psychiatric services are available to all MSU students at the Olin Health Center. Appointments can be made in person during business hours; walk-in services are also available for those students in crisis or experiencing extreme distress. For more information about business hours and the different types of services available, visit Counseling and Psychiatric Services, or CAPS.

The MSU Sexual Assault Program responds to those impacted by sexual violence and works to create a community free of violence and oppression.

MSU SAP provides counseling, advocacy and support groups to MSU students. To schedule an appointment with a counselor or advocate, please call 517-355-3551.

Additionally, MSU is committed to providing services for students, faculty, staff and community members who have experienced other forms of abuse and or are in need of therapy and mental health services.

MSU Safe Place is a program that addresses relationship violence and stalking. The program provides advocacy, emergency shelter, counseling, support groups, safety planning, information and referrals to survivors of violence and their minor children.

All Safe Place services are free and confidential and can be accessed by calling 517-355-1100.

The Council of Graduate Students is also an option for MSU graduate students seeking resources for a number of support services.

The Office of Institutional Equity accepts reports regarding any matters related to discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, relationship violence and stalking.

Individuals can report incidents to the OIE by completing an online Public Incident reporting form or by calling, emailing or visiting the OIE office. For more information about the resources and support available, please visit MSU’s Title IX office.

Source: PRESS RELEASE