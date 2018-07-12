MSU Deans: Let's not put Larry Nassar scandal behind us

2:37 PM, Jul 11, 2018
9:39 AM, Jul 12, 2018

A group of Michigan State University deans says the school should not put the Larry Nassar Scandal in the rear view mirror.

In an opinion piece published in the online magazine 'Inside Higher ED', the group of eight deans laid out the ways they say the school can create cultural change amid the crisis.

That includes keeping the crisis in front of them in order to properly understand how it happened, and creating a culture where everyone has a voice.

Read the full piece here:
Deans Plan To Create Change