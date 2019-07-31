Menu

Mother of children locked in room gets sentenced

Posted: 9:47 AM, Jul 31, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-31 09:47:36-04
LATEST: Sarah and Yenier Conde scheduled for prelim exam

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Conde, the mother accused of locking her children in a dark room has been sentenced.

She will serve a minimum of 3 years with a maximum of 120 months in prison.

And, Judge Canady III said that she’s not allowed to have any kind of contact with her children.

Yenier Conde, her ex-husband pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree child abuse in Ingham County Circuit Court on July 18, 2019.

In 2018, Yenier Conde, and this then-wife Sarah, were charged after police said they locked their children in a dark room that police have described as a dungeon.

The children ranged in age from six to 11 and investigators say they had no access to a toilet and did not have food or water in the room.

The alleged abuse happened over the span of several years.

Sarah Conde pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse.

Yenier Conde faces up to 10 years in prison and as part of his plea deal prosecutors have agreed to drop more than a dozen charges against him.

He will be sentenced August 28.

