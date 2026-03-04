Michigan State Police respond to armed domestic assault in Owosso Township, suspect barricaded inside

A suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home on Krouse Road after a 911 caller reported a domestic assault involving a weapon.

Michigan State Police troopers are on scene at the 2400 block of Krouse Road in Shiawassee County after a 911 caller reported a domestic assault involving a weapon.

All occupants safely left the home except the suspect, who refuses to come out. The State Police Emergency Support Team is now on scene working to take the suspect into custody.

Nearby residents in the Woods and Fields Mobile Home Community are being asked to shelter in place. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

