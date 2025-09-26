Michigan arts programs face $11 million cut in proposed budget

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Arts programs across Michigan are facing a potential $11 million cut in the proposed House budget as the state approaches a possible government shutdown next week.

The proposed cuts would eliminate funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Michigan's arts sector employs approximately 144,000 people and contributes $20.5 billion to the state's economy.

Local theaters like Williamston Theatre warn the cuts would impact not just arts organizations but surrounding businesses as well.

Local arts organizations are bracing for significant impacts as Michigan lawmakers consider cutting $11 million from arts funding in the proposed House budget.

"When people think about the arts and cultural sector, they think about people working on their passion, right? There's the old starving artist, but in reality, this is a product," said Emily Sutton-Smith, co-founder and executive director of the Williamston Theatre.

Sutton-Smith told me that state funding is crucial for their theater to flourish.

"The arts and cultural sector employs 144,000 people in Michigan a year approximately. That's a lot of people who will not have an easy livelihood," Sutton-Smith said.

The proposed House budget would eliminate $11 million from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, also known as the MACC.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Michigan arts organizations—both non-profit and for-profit—contribute $20.5 billion to the state's economy.

"Where we're going to see ripple effects is the rest of the economy. When people come to the theatre, they go out to dinner at one of the five restaurants within walking distance of this theatre," Sutton-Smith said.

"The theatre adds to that patronage," she added.

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall addressed the proposed cuts on social media last week, writing in part: "We need to stop using tax dollars to fund nonsense programs like barbershop quartets. The arts are important, but private donors should be the ones funding them, not everyday, hard-working Michiganders."

Hall also spoke about the cuts earlier this month, explaining the legislature's priorities.

"The decision was made that the roads, public safety, and education were more important. We put record money into education, almost 10 billion into roads. So, the decision was not that there's anything wrong with these things, it's just better spent there," Hall said.

Sutton-Smith emphasized that cutting arts funding would have far-reaching consequences beyond just those working directly in the field.

"We live in a headline world. We have so much stuff coming at us all the time. When we're given the opportunity to sit down and listen and watch a story happen in front of us, it allows a deeper level of understanding and empathy. It nurtures a collective humanity we all share, and that's why the arts are so important," Sutton-Smith said.

