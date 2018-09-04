Metro Detroit teen must harvest her eggs before battling brain cancer

TAYLOR, Mich. (WSYM) - Seventeen-year-old Jen Wilson is in the midst of having to make a decision that not even many adults have to make. She's battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Most tumors are like a circle with defined edges," said Victoria Wilson, Jen's mother. "Hers is almost like a star that branches out and then those branch out and they infiltrate other areas of the brain."

Jen must do chemotherapy and radiation to fight her cancer but that has consequences, too.

“They will make her sterile to where she is unable to bear children or conceive children," Victoria said. "So that’s why we're trying to harvest her eggs now."

It isn't something Jen or her mother wants to do.

“It’s just something I have to do," Jen said.

But they feel like they have to do this to survive cancer and have hope for a future child.

“I realize being 17, this should be the last thing on her mind but she wants children. She wants at least one of her own," Victoria said.

Jen has a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of harvesting her eggs, if you would like to donate.