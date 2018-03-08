Massive fire breaks out at Michigan sawmill

Light Snow
HI: 33°
LO: 23°
PINE VALLEY, CA - JUNE 19: Flames rise from the 1,500-acre Troy fire burning out of control east of Laguna Mountain June 19, 2002 northeast of Pine Valley, California. Three structures were lost in the first 100 acres burned by the wildfire near Troy Flats. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A massive fire broke out Tuesday night in Charlevoix County.
The fire lit up a sawmill east of U.S. 131 in Boyne Falls Township.
Flames could be seen from miles away.
There is still no word yet on what caused that fire.