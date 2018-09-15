Judge stops state from closing pot shops

Lansing, Mich. - Nearly 100 medical marijuana businesses in Michigan can stay open without a state license.

A state court of claims judge issued an injunction Thursday against closing the shops, most of which are dispensaries.

The judge's ruling also orders the state to extend the deadline to December 15th for all facilities temporarily operating under emergency rules.

The state issues those rules earlier this week that banned some temporarily operating marijuana shops from doing business after Saturday, if those business hadn't filed a final application for a state license by June 15th.