Former coach sentenced for inappropriate behavior

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Kenneth Tennant was sentenced on Wednesday to six months in Ingham County Jail with credit for 52 days that he had already served.

The former Webberville high school basketball assistant coach was found guilty of inappropriately touching a teen.

A jury convicted Kenneth Tennant back in May. As part of his conviction, he has to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The conviction was something the prosecution was happy with as they got a felony conviction on the record. But his victims were not so pleased.

A jury acquitted Tennant of a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge involving a different teenager. That charge carried a maximum sentence of 15-years in prison.

Tennant was a volunteer assistant coach for the Webberville girl's team. He was not on the staff during the time the incidents with the girls were said to have happened.