Ford looking to get into the drone business

More than a century after Ford began selling cars, the automaker now wants to take to the sky.

In a blog post, the company revealed it has a team in Silicon Valley researching drone development. The company is also working with federal regualtors.

It's all part of Ford's push to transition into a mobility company, using all modes of transportation from cars to bike, and now drones.

Ford's top drone scientist says the company hasn't yet determined specifically how it will incorporate drones into its business.