‘Do not drink the water from campus taps’: CMU warns of boil water advisory

Photo/Facebook: Central Michigan University
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 02, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The city of Mount Pleasant issued a boil water advisory Thursday.

Central Michigan University sent out a tweet Thursday night telling students not to drink the water from campus taps or drinking fountains.

Additionally, the university said it will deliver bottled water to resident hall lobbies.

CMU officials say they are working on the next steps and will issue additional guidance.

