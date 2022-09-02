‘Do not drink the water from campus taps’: CMU warns of boil water advisory

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The city of Mount Pleasant issued a boil water advisory Thursday.

Central Michigan University sent out a tweet Thursday night telling students not to drink the water from campus taps or drinking fountains.

The City of Mount Pleasant has issued a boil water advisory. Do not drink the water from campus taps or drinking fountains. Bottled water is being delivered to the lobbies of residence halls. We are working on next steps for our campus community and will issue additional guidance — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) September 2, 2022

Additionally, the university said it will deliver bottled water to resident hall lobbies.

CMU officials say they are working on the next steps and will issue additional guidance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube