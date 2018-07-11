Detroit to reform special education program after audits

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit education officials are working to address shortfalls in the school district's special education program after audits found it's failing to meet student needs.

The Detroit News reports that the Detroit Board of Education on Tuesday approved Superintendent Nikolai Vitti's plan for sweeping reforms to its special education department. Two audits identified that the district lacks an effective system for identifying and evaluating children who may be eligible for special education services.

The plan will increase teacher training and fill vacancies within the special education department.

Vitti says many parents have filed complaints against the district at the state and federal level. He wants to create a hotline and an advisory council for parents with concerns over special education.

Vitti says the audits and full plan will be available on the district website next month.

