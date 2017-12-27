Ceiling of burning house collapses on firefighters; 1 hurt

7:36 AM, Dec 27, 2017
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A firefighter received minor injuries after the ceiling of a burning southwestern Michigan home collapsed.

WOOD-TV reports that other Kalamazoo firefighters were on the second floor of the house when the ceiling fell early Wednesday morning.

MLive.com reports that debris blocked their exits, forcing the firefighters to climb down ladders outside the house to safety.

A sergeant first spotted the fire while on patrol about 1 a.m. The blaze is under investigation.

 

