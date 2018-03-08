Black Women's Roundtable heads to State Capitol

The Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) is a group of women of all ages looking to champion just and equitable public policy on behalf of black women.

They promote health and wellness, economic security, education and work to empower women.

The BWR is in Lansing Thursday to call on lawmakers to focus on issues of importance to the black community.

Specifically, they want more focus on infant and maternal mortality, workplace issues and civil rights.

The group will have a round table with lawmakers, followed by a press conference on the steps of the Capitol.

Next week, they will be headed to Washington D.C. to meet with other members of the BWR from across the nation and meet with key congressional members to discuss these issues on a national level.