WATCH LIVE AT 7: FOX 47, Michigan Scripps stations, hosts final gubernatorial debate

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The final gubernatorial debate hosted by FOX 47 and our sister stations, WXYZ in Detroit and FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

With just two weeks from Election Day, Democratic candidate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon will answer questions from our moderators about a wide-range of issues from the economy to abortion.

WATCH THE DEBATE LIVE:

The debate was moderated by our senior political reporter Elle Meyers alongside Doug Reardon from FOX 17 and Chuck Stokes from WXYZ, and it was held at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

