Dozens of fetuses, infant remains found after police raid on metro Detroit cemeteries

DETROIT - Dozens fetuses and infant remains were removed during Detroit police raids on two metro Detroit cemeteries on Wednesday as part of the state's investigation into Perry Funeral Home.

The cemeteries are the Gethsemane Cemetery on Gratiot Avenue near Conner in Detroit and the Knollwood Cemetery in Canton.

According to police, the raids were prompted by a tip that there were between 100 and 125 fetuses from Perry being stored at the cemetery.

Officers looked at hundreds of sets of remains from both cemeteries, saying that there were 27 sets of infant and fetal remains that had improper or missing paperwork from Knollwood and 17 from Gethsemane.

In October, officers found 36 fetuses in cardboard boxes and 27 more in freezers from inside Perry Funeral Home. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs revoked the funeral home's license and shut down the facility.

Earlier that month, police also discovered 11 infant bodies in the ceiling of Cantrell Funeral Home, also in Detroit.

According to the LARA database, and Perry Funeral Home's website, the owner of Perry Funeral Home is James Vermeulen.

Vermeulen is also the owner of Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral homes in Plymouth and Westland.

7 Action News received a statement from Vermeulen’s lawyer, Collins Einhorn Farrell law firm based out of Southfield, it states: