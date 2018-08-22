Detroit Tigers post spectacular picture of Aretha Franklin tribute with rainbow
7:38 PM, Aug 21, 2018
9:11 PM, Aug 21, 2018
Allen Park, Mich. - The Detroit Tigers have posted a remarkable scene that occurred at Comerica Park during a tribute to Aretha Franklin to social media.
In a photo captioned "Some pictures say it all" that was posted on their Twitter and Facebook accounts, you can see a tribute to Aretha on the Comerica Park scoreboard, with a large rainbow visible in the background.