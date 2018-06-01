Detroit grandmother charged in death of 8-year-old grandson from Fentanyl overdose

DETROIT, Mich. - A Detroit grandmother has been charged in the death of her 8-year-old grandson.

Prosecutors charged Gail Townsend-Finley, 59, after her grandson, Jamere Arnold, died from ingesting Fentanyl at the residence where she stayed.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2017 at 11:10 p.m. Detroit Fire Department medics arrived to the residence on 19900 block of Conley Street in response to a 911 call for a child not breathing, a news release states.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

According to a release, it is alleged that the grandmother left drugs accessible to her grandson. It is also allege that she failed to provide a safe environment for her grandson.

Townsend-Finley has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Child Abuse in the second degree.

She was arraigned in 36th District Court on Friday and received a bond of $50,000 with 10 percent down.