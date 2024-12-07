Democratic state lawmakers propose changes to Michigan's sex education curriculum.

The proposed bill aims to update lessons to include gender identities, sexual orientation, and consent.

Proponent Rachel Hood emphasizes the need for comprehensive sex education to foster healthy relationships.

Opponents like Linda Tarver argue that the changes overstep and should focus solely on biology.

Parents will still have a say in the curriculum, with the ability to review and challenge outdated content.

Democratic state legislators are proposing changes to the sexual education lessons taught in Michigan schools.

The bill's sponsor State Representative Rachel Hood says the teachings today are outdated and need to align with the current needs of our state.

"Comprehensive sex education goes beyond just teaching the fundamentals, it will equip Michigan's young people with knowledge needed to foster healthy relationships, understand consent and make good choices," State Representative Hood said.

But to some neighbors like Linda, the proposed changes overstep.

"The reason why we have sex education is to train about biology not liberal, sexual deviancy," neighbor Linda Tarver said.

The proposed bill would change the standards of sex education to include gender identities and sexual orientation, change specific language regarding abstinence teaching, allow districts the ability to provide condoms or birth control, and provide nonbiased information for pregnant teens, including adoption and the state's abortion law.

"My children's identity comes from the home or their religious institution and not from schools," Tarver said.

But to other parents like Lharen Singleton, these changes could be necessary for students in schools.

"When we have these political battles about what we are going to do, there are real people and real lives in balance of this," Singleton said.

Singleton works with districts in our neighborhoods to teach youth about having healthy relationships with each other.

"And the students are the ones taking the brunt of all of this," Singleton said.

She says there's also things in the proposed legislation that we could all agree with.

"Things we already teach our kids when it comes to emphasis on autonomy, consent and sharing all of the options available to our kids if they are sexually active and how to reduce risk," Singleton said.

Parents will still have a say in how and if children are taught sexual education, whether the bill passes or not.

"Parents are able to request to look at the curriculum. If it's old, maybe challenge that and just ask, is it old because it's been here a long time or is there a way to be involved and have input," Singleton said.

"Parents and guardians determine the education outcomes of their children and that it is the schools that cooperate with the parents or guardians in the child's education," Tarver said.

The bills have been referred to the committee on education for consideration.

