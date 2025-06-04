Teen dies after electrical shock incident in Leslie

Here's what happens when you call 911

One teenager has died and another is recovering after both were electrocuted behind an apartment complex in Leslie.

According to Leslie police, two teens were electrocuted Tuesday evening behind Worthington Apartments near Race Street.

Both teenagers were transported to the hospital by authorities, where one of them died from their injuries.

The second teen involved in the incident is currently recovering at the hospital.

Consumers Energy shut off power to the area to investigate the cause of the electrocution.

