Building Twentyone helping local teens develop life-changing habits

MASON, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor has made it part of his life's mission to help teens. He started an after-school program that kids like 15-year-old Holt High School student Theo Samuels says is fun and life-changing.

Samuels is a member of Building Twentyone, an after-school program committed to giving students the opportunity to develop life-changing values while coaching them to find their passion and purpose.

“I’m in the art program, which is on Tuesdays. I have a cooking class on Thursdays, and I’m also in the 3D printing art program on Fridays,” said Samuels.

Alana Dawson and Mariana Hatfield are also students in Holt and attend Building Twentyone. Both say their lives have changed because of the program.

“We have free snacks; that’s always a plus,” said Dawson. “Everyone here is really nice, and you never get bullied, and you don’t get made fun of.”

Hatfield agrees. “I'm not afraid to go and talk to people I don't know. If there's a new person in my class, I’m not afraid to go say hi," she added. "It’s a lot easier now, and it's a ton of weight lifted off my shoulders. I am not scared to be my own person.”

Holt resident Benjamin Schartow is the founder and Executive Director behind Building Twentyone.

“We needed a safe place for students,” said Schartow. “A lot of programs end in sixth grade, and then there's nothing for teenagers. And for me, that was one of the most crucial times that I needed coaching. I needed mentoring. And luckily, I found that, but not very many students do.”

Schartow says that he never forgot what it was like searching for a community where he could just be himself.

“Even when they go to school, they can feel isolated in the environments that the schools are under. Students are still feeling lonely. They're still feeling depressed and anxious," said Schartow. "And so having a place where you can come and decompress and rub elbows with people, even if you're playing a video game next to each other, you're in the same vicinity."

Schartow’s mission has garnered a lot of support from the community. Holt resident Pat Brown says he is impressed how Building Twentyone helps teens.

"We need people to people contact. We know that more now after going through this pandemic than we ever did before," said Schartow.

