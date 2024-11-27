Neighbors react as Meridian Township Board considers new marijuana retailer permit

Potential marijuana retailers remain a hot topic in Meridian Township as a new retailer is seeking a special use permit.

Some support new marijuana retailers, while others think it may curb new businesses and neighbors from coming in.

Video shows thoughts from neighbors on the issue.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. A topic that continues to be on the Township Board's agenda is marijuana retailers. As conversations continue about a special use permit for a new prospective retailer in the neighborhood, neighbors remain divided on the issue.

"This is an area near and dear to my heart," Mark Polsdofer said.

Mark Polsdofer represents Okemos on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, and lives in the neighborhood. When it comes to new marijuana retailers...

"We already have a few within the Township," he said.

He's opposed.

"And I really feel that just because there was approval to do this doesn't mean that for every one that comes forward, we need to grant special use permits and let these proliferate in our community," he said.

Polsdofer believes more dispensaries in the neighborhood could impact other businesses and prospective neighbors.

"We need to really be thinking about making decisions that enhance the draw to our community," Polsdofer said.

Tuesday, the Meridian Township Board heard more about the permit for a new retailer, which would be located along Grand River Avenue, east of the Meridian Mall.

Newest Trustee Nickolas Lentz, along with several other Trustees, showed their support.

"Previously listening as a member of the public, I appreciated the thoroughness of the presentation," Lentz said. "After reviewing the materials I think that this is the type of business that we want in our community."

No action was taken toward approval Tuesday night. The Board will take a final vote on the approval of the permit at their next meeting on December 3rd.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook