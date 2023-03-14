Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

WATCH: Lansing mayor delivers State of the City address

Andy Schor
Used with Permission, City of Lansing, 2021
Andy Schor
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 18:52:58-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor delivered his annual State of the City address at Lansing Everett High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is Schor's sixth time giving the State of the City address.

Watch the speech live here:

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter