Lansing School District's J.W. Sexton High School announces new mascot

J.W. Sexton High School in Lansing
Adam Fakult
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 14:05:22-05

LANSING, Mich. — J.W. Sexton High School has a new mascot!

The Lansing School District announced that they would be rebranding the school's mascot in July after they received a $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the mascot change from the Big Reds to the Scorpions at Thursday night's meeting.

Some of the other top options for the new mascot were J Dubbs, Cardinals and Big Dawgs.

The Sexton logo will also be slightly changing. It will still be a block S but without the two. The new logo and mascot will be implemented fully by the 2023-2024 school year.

