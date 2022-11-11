Lansing School District's J.W. Sexton High School announces new mascot

LANSING, Mich. — J.W. Sexton High School has a new mascot!

The Lansing School District announced that they would be rebranding the school's mascot in July after they received a $87,500 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the mascot change from the Big Reds to the Scorpions at Thursday night's meeting.

Some of the other top options for the new mascot were J Dubbs, Cardinals and Big Dawgs.

The Sexton logo will also be slightly changing. It will still be a block S but without the two. The new logo and mascot will be implemented fully by the 2023-2024 school year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook