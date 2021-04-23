Lansing chemist convicted of stealing $120 million in trade secrets

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing chemist was convicted of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, economic espionage and wire fraud on Thursday, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Xiaorong You, who also went by Shannon You, was convicted of stealing trade secrets from Coca-Cola and Eastman Chemical Co. when she was an employee there, according to the department.

You stole trade secrets about BPA-free coatings for the inside of beverage cans and used them to start her own company in China.

The secrets cost nearly $120 million to develop.

You and her Chinese business partner, Weihai Jinhong Group, received millions of dollars in government grants in China for the new company, according to a news release.

BPA is used to coat the inside of cans and containers to help minimize flavor loss and stop the container from reacting with the substance inside. When potential health risks from BPA became known, companies developed BPA-free alternatives, which was a "very expensive and time-consuming process," according to the release.

You worked at Coca-Cola from December 2012 through August 2017 as a principal engineer for global research and at Eastman Chemical Co. from September 2017 to June 2018. She was one the few employees with access to the BPA-free trade secrets at both companies.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

