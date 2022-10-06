Watch Now
Join Old Town's Blocktober Party for food, drinks, and fun

Posted at 6:02 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 18:02:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Get your dancing shoes on because Old Town's Blocktober Party is hitting the streets.

This Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm attendees can listen to music, dance, grab a drink and even throw some axes!

The event is free but you have to be 21 or older. Donations are encouraged.

If music, alcohol, and axe throwing aren't enough, your furry friend is also welcome to join in on the fun!

To learn more, click here.

