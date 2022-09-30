Watch Now
Ingham County offering voucher program for reduced cost spaying, neutering

Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:19:02-04

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is offering a voucher program aimed at giving pet owners a low-cost way to have their fur babies spayed or neutered.

The voucher program allows residents who can show a financial need the chance to buy a voucher to be used to get spaying or neutering services at the Capital Area Humane Society.

The program starts Oct. 3 and offers reduced prices.

Prices range from $30 to $50.

