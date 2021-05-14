Watch
Fundraiser to re-open local dive raises $25,000 so far

The Golden Harvest is a local favorite, but the pandemic has forced it to close
GOFUNDME
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 19:48:33-04

LANSING, Mich. — Some community members are stepping up to the plate to help a local restaurateur with repairs and overdue taxes.

The Golden Harvest is a tiny spot on 1625 Turner Rd.

When the pandemic hit and all the restrictions for restaurants were laid out it left the Golden Harvest in a rough spot.

The venue is too tiny to accommodate social distancing which meant the owner had to shutdown temporarily until things return to normal .

The problem is, with no customers there's no revenue.

Its been 14 months and now taxes are overdue and then there's the roof.

It needs repairs, badly.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help out.

So far, over $25,000 has been raised with a goal of $28,000.

Here's a link to the fundraiser:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-back-the-golden-harvest?utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR081LZMv13t47KAAgNAx6DUqVJ2H2bUqS-XbMaaKyx50sSBsyMq8kyx3eo

