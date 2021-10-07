Testimony: MSU engineering professor groped and bit female friend

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Yiming Deng went to a friend's Bath Township apartment on a Wednesday in July. He'd only been there once before, his friend would later tell police, on a day when he'd hurt his knee.

This time, she let him upstairs to drink a glass of water before they went out to eat. Or that was the idea.

The woman told police that, when he got inside, Deng grabbed her around the waist, pulled her into a back bedroom and got on top of her in the bed. That's according to testimony from Bath Township Police Detective Bryan Miller at a hearing that led to three sexual assault charges against the Michigan State University electrical engineering professor.

Deng groped her, the woman said. He pulled up her shirt and bit and sucked her breasts. He put his hand on her vagina in a way that "she described as being penetration," Miller testified.

She said she told him to stop over and over. He finally did when she said they could no longer be friends if he kept going. He left. She locked the door.

She gave police "text message conversations, phone records, video of him returning to the apartment to talk," Miller testified, adding that, when police contacted Deng, he "only said that he didn’t assault her," got an attorney and refused to make further statements.

Deng, who lives in Okemos, has pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released on $5,000 bond.

His attorney, Mary Chartier, said the woman's account is "an allegation. It's not a proof of anything. It's a claim someone has made."

She said Deng is prepared to fight the case in court and confident that he'll be vindicated.

MSU placed Deng on leave last week, spokesman Dan Olsen said, "and he will remain on leave while the university reviews the case.

