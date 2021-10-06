MSU engineering professor charged with sexual assault

BATH TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Yiming Deng, a Michigan State University engineering professor, has been charged with sexual assault.

Deng, who teaches in MSU's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is facing one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 14 incident in Clinton County, according to court documents.

He was arrested by Bath Township police officers.

Deng, who lives in Okemos, has pleaded not guilty was released on $5,000 bond.

"Mr. Deng is preparing to fight these false claims in court and he is confident that, when he gets his day in court, he will be vindicated," said his attorney, Mary Chartier.

She declined to discuss specifics of the charges but said they do not involve a minor or "anyone at Michigan State."

MSU spokesman Dan Olsen also said the case has "no other affiliations with the university."

MSU placed Deng on leave last week, Olsen said, and he will remain on leave while the university reviews the case.

MSU requires employees charged with a crime to self-report those charges within 72 hours. Deng "failed to do that," Olsen said.

Deng earned his doctorate in electrical engineering at MSU in 2009. His research focuses on techniques for monitoring damage to structures such as bridges and aircraft skins.

