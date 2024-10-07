One retired officer continues to give back to his community by supporting some of our younger neighbors.

Jason Ferguson created a program called “Food with Ferg”

Here at Eaton Rapids high school. One retired officer continues to give back to his community by supporting some of our younger neighbors.

Jason Ferguson retired from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office in January of 2021. But he still had a passion to help. So now he serves in a different uniform.

"Parenting is tough there is no book for it, so I just try to help parents and kids through this development phase of high school," Retired officer Jason Ferguson said.

Ferguson now works as a school resource officer for Eaton Rapids police, stationed at Eaton Rapids High School. Working in the community where he lives.

"What I tell kids and parents a lot of times is this uniform is the first thing you see, it's the last thing I want to be, I don't want to be a police officer unless I have to." Retired officer Jason Ferguson said.

And he's not the only member of his family serving in these halls.

"My wife is a school teacher here at this school,"

But working with students, he said he noticed something.

"Started working as the school resource officer I noticed a lot of kids are trapped within their phones," Retired officer Jason Ferguson said.

So, he created a program called "Food with Ferg" where Eaton Rapids high school students have lunch with him at different restaurants around the neighborhood. And here at T-D Coney island, there's what you see.

Ferguson with three students at a table.

"I mean everyone needs someone to talk to, especially about anything," Eaton Rapids Sopohmore Connor Noffke said.

And there's what you don't see a phone. Eaton Rapids senior Koral Pixlel says Ferguson has given them a different way to look at her education.

"It's a really good opportunity for us to learn new things, and understand more school," Eaton Rapids senior Koral Pixley said.

