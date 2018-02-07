Target is having a sale on Dr. Seuss books right now in honor of the late author’s birthday.

Each year, the National Education Association promotes Read Across America, a reading awareness initiative tied to Dr. Seuss’ birthday. This year, it looks like Target is getting in on the action, too

The retailer has dozens of Dr. Seuss books on sale and it's having a fun in-store event on March 3. The “Hats Off to Reading” event will feature read-alongs and some giveaways! Your child can get an activity book and an ABC poster with stickers, according to Target.

If you’re looking to add a few new Dr. Seuss books to your collection, here are a few that are on sale now: “Green Eggs And Ham” — $6 Grab a copy of “Green Eggs and Ham” for just $6! “There’s A Wocket In My Pocket” — $3.50 Or, grab a copy of “There’s A Wocket In My Pocket” for just $3.50. “Oh The Places You’ll Go” — $11 Stock up now and give these out at graduation in May—”Oh The Places You’ll Go” is on sale for $11. -- We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.